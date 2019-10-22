BIC visits with Kelley Construction, Kinder Morgan, Atec Steel, Marathon and more at the 2019 API Storage Tank Conference and Expo in Denver, CO.
1 of 8
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, center, visits with Anthony Kelley and Jacob Rivers, right, of Kelley Construction during the 2019 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo
2 of 8
Pascal Durby of Matrix Service, left, and Todd Stockman of Chevron discuss tank design and construction during the 2019 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo
3 of 8
Daniel Fleck of Kinder Morgan, right, visits Bryce Bowman of Rain for Rent during the 2019 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo
4 of 8
Timothy Quinlan of Leeco Steel, left, stops by the Matrix Service booth to visit with (from center left to right) Larry Brewer, Pascal Durby and Tom Sullivan during the 2019 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo
5 of 8
Ree Edmunds of Kinder Morgan, center, visits with Christopher Given, left, and Matthew Osburn, right, of Midwest Steel during the 2019 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo
6 of 8
Rick Clifton of Atec Steel welcomes Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, right, to the Atec Steel booth during the 2019 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo
7 of 8
Larry Foster of Marathon, left, discusses engineered tank products with Dave Maurer of MESA ETP during the 2019 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo
8 of 8
From left to right, Guy Ouellet, Marcel Malenfant, Christian Lessard of Valero and Carl Bracken of Mass Technology (SafeCut) enjoy the reception at the 2019 API Storage Tank Conference & Expo