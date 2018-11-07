2018 INEOS Styrolution White Ball Massacre charity Golf tournament held at Timber Creek Golf Club, October 12, 2018 Benefitting Today’s Harbor for Children (formerly Boy’s & Girls Harbor of LaPorte) raises $122,000
Pictured Left to Right -Margaret Martin, Procurement Leader, Gulf Coast Region; Joel Evans, Gulf Coast Turnaround Coordinator; Robert Osterhold, Site Manager, Gulf Coast Region; Cathy Culpepper, VP, Global Styrene Manufacturing; Richard Gruen, former Director of Development & Communications for Today’s Harbor for Children; and Robert Hodge, VP, Global Safety, Health & Environmental.