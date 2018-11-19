BIC Media Solutions is launching Champions of Christian Networking, a Christian television series. This new series will feature insights and pearls of wisdom from dozens of powerful and engaging Christian leaders. These “super-connectors” will offer tips and tools on how to truly connect with others in our spiritual, personal, professional and community lives to ultimately spread the word of God and to help one another. Individuals, families, churches, schools and organizations will be able to use this program as an important learning tool. Champions of Christian Networking is the newest addition to BIC Media Solutions’ ever-expanding library of “Media That Matters” books, films and television shows.

