Aqua-Aerobic releases AquaPrime® cloth media filtration system

The new AquaPrime® cloth media filter system is Aqua-Aerobic's latest product demonstrating the ability to handle high-solids loadings and large hydraulic throughput in a small footprint. It utilizes OptiFiberÂ® media in a configuration with three zones of solids removal: 1. Floatable zone, 2. Settled solids zone and 3. Filtration zone. The AquaPrime filter effectively filters high-solids waste streams, including fats, oils and grease (FOG) and heavier settled solids, without the use of chemicals.

Advantages include reduced energy costs in the secondary treatment process due to significant reduction in organics as measured by BOD5 (five-day biochemical oxygen demand) or COD (chemical oxygen demand) values, and a footprint smaller than 20 percent of conventional sedimentation processes.

