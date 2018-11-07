The Blast Bag Company utilizes BIC Recruiting to grow its team

The costs incurred during turnarounds, shutdowns, outages and even maintenance are significant. That’s where The Blast Bag Company comes in. For the past 10 years, Blast Bag has saved companies hundreds of thousands of dollars with its products. Whether for a major turnaround or just a simple maintenance issue, Blast Bag can assist with all your containment needs. The company is the sole manufacturer of the patented BlastBag®, Fin Fan BlastBag®, Trough and Flange Wrap.

With the help of BIC Recruiting, The Blast Bag Company hired Eddie Ellis, left, as its general manager and Shuan Ford, who will be responsible for outside sales.

When The Blast Bag Company was looking to find key personnel for its sales and management teams, the company turned to BIC Recruiting. Eddie Ellis was added as general manager. Shaun Ford was hired on at Blast Bag as well, and he will be responsible for outside sales.

“The Blast Bag Company has doubled in size during the past four years, and we needed to find employees who will continue to steer the ship in the right direction,” said Danny Earp, owner of The Blast Bag Company. “We’ve used BIC Recruiting a couple times in the past, and we have great success with them finding qualified candidates every time. BIC taps into the industrial market and always provides candidates who specialize in the industries and positions we’re looking for.”

“BIC Recruiting’s connections within the industry mean they can get you in front of opportunities that may not be advertised,” Ellis said. “BIC has strong, long-term relationships, and their recruiters really get to know the candidates.”

Ellis encourages candidates to realize their skillsets can be transferable to other industries or positions, so they shouldn’t get too tied up in finding specific jobs.

“BIC wants to know the breadth of a candidate’s experience, and that’s important,” he said.

Ford had seen BIC Alliance at trade shows and became interested in using BIC Recruiting once he learned of its services. Ford wanted to work for a company with a “family feel” that values the work/home life balance and encourages employees in everything they do.

“BIC Recruiting looked for companies that would fit my style and personality, and they offered many options,” Ford said. “In the end, BIC found the right company for me. The interview process was very professional and comfortable. BIC’s recruiters won’t lose you in the shuffle; they will keep working for you until they find the position that’s best for you.”

BIC Recruiting understands the uniqueness of each client’s needs, and its goal is to place candidates who not only meet those needs but will also grow with the company.

BIC Recruiting's Hazel Kassu, middle, and The Blast Bag Company's Danny Earp, right, congratulate Eddie Ellis on joining The Blast Bag Company.

“Through in-depth discussions with both the client and the candidate, our recruiters ensure a strong fit with the company’s culture,” said Hazel Kassu, president of recruiting for BIC Recruiting. “We’re so pleased that we were able to match Shaun and Eddie with The Blast Bag Company.”

