A personal touch in a digital world

Digital communication can effectively deliver a certain result, but having an in-person meeting can make for a more honest and transparent conversation. Yes, there are some among us who still seek a personal connection in business. In today's business world of video meetings and teleconferences, the importance of face-to-face interaction is, and will continue to be, vital. It is the most effective form of communication. Cokebusters USA believes in investing in relationships to build trust and a common culture between itself and its clients.

This is why Cokebusters USA recently hired Matt Hanks as its business development manager. Hanks will help deliver a personal touch and an open line of communication to the company's clients. With his bachelor's degree in marketing, Hanks has spent the past seven years as a business development manager in the oil and gas industry.

Cokebusters USA believes in investing in relationships to build trust and a common culture between itself and its clients.

"A personal relationship helps drive open and honest communication, so in the event a problem arises, both sides feel empowered to speak their mind without fracturing that relationship," Hanks explained.

In-person meetings and face-to-face communication can help improve efficiency. The overall energy is higher during such meetings, which will help boost creativity so you can brainstorm and solve many problems at the same time. Also, face-to-face meetings will prove to be more effective for those who are not comfortable with written forms of communication. After all, people have their individual preferences, and some find it easier when they communicate with others verbally or in person.

Cokebusters offers a unique combined service of mechanical decoking and smart-pigging. Decoking operators and inspectors work together on-site 24/7, meaning there's no downtime between decoking process tubes and inspection start. Part of the personal touch Cokebusters aims to deliver is encouraging customers to join the Cokebusters technicians in the pumping unit so they can be part of the service process from start to finish.

No matter what industry you work in, everyone is in the people business. Regardless of how tech-savvy you may be, face-to-face meetings are still the most effective way to capture the attention of customers, engage them in conversation and drive collaboration. If businesses don't continue to cultivate strong, personal relationships with clients, they won't build trust, understanding or a sense of common goals. These are all critical elements of a successful partnership. Your client is likely to feel that if and when you put effort into visiting them personally in this age of virtual meetings. It means you give a lot of importance to your work and that extra personal touch is key for you. This, in turn, will make your business relationship stronger and thus prove to be immensely valuable.

"In my short time at Cokebusters USA, I've gotten great feedback from our clients about Cokebusters USA having a dedicated representative to meet with and make them feel like they are our most important client," Hanks said.

For more information, visit www.cokebusters.com or call (281) 537-7475.