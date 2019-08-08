Learning must never stop

The familiar scene of school buses on the roads and full classrooms is what we can expect this time of year. Bright young minds are beginning the school year with a fresh perspective, new books and class schedules, different teachers, never-before- used school supplies and the exchange of epic summer stories.

School is back, and while the next generation settles into a new school year's rhythm, it's imperative that we as professionals ask ourselves, what are we doing to continue learning and growing our knowledge base?

The construction industry is constantly evolving and producing new techniques and improved processes. Achieving and sustaining success in the construction industry requires constant learning. Throughout the country, local ABC chapters provide our member companies and their employees with many opportunities to learn, in and out of the classroom, year-round. In today's complex world, our members, their clients and potential clients are looking for more and more technical expertise and knowledge in construction and industrial services.

Thriving companies in the construction industry value employees who have a deep understanding of the work they do and can perform quality work ahead of schedule safely. These characteristics are no small feat to develop. They require the investment of time and resources, but they can be accomplished through continuing education -- lots of it -- throughout a career. Two specific ways I have seen our members and students succeed through learning are hands-on education and leadership development courses.

Hands-on education is essential for craft professionals to succeed because it develops their task knowledge of the specific performances necessary on an actual jobsite. That's one of the many reasons we teach about 3,000 students a year in craft trades throughout 20 parishes in Louisiana. We offer numerous different crafts and certifications at our training centers in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, along with multiple satellite locations and area high schools. Hands-on education in labs and simulated work environments allow our students to glean knowledge from their mistakes before they encounter the difficult and potentially dangerous tasks of a jobsite.

Leadership development courses, which our chapter offers each year in the fall, are another method to cultivate our members' mentality to never stop learning and to take advantage of every opportunity to succeed. From kickoff to graduation, the seven weeks students spend in our Uncommon Leadership program are a challenging yet fulfilling journey. Each student learns much about themselves and one another. They hold a range of different roles within their companies, each with a shared desire to learn and lead.

Through Uncommon Leadership, the next generation of leaders within our member companies learn that leadership does not always mean a person holds a management position or is in a role labeled as "leader." Rather, leadership is about self-awareness and empathy above all else. Throughout the class, students realize that effective leadership is not something that comes easily to those who lead. Leadership is a practice and a discipline of understanding each other's differences and leading others in a way that they want to be led. Simply put, leadership is about making the effort to learn from and about one another. Uncommon Leadership will continue to shape leaders in the construction industry in our area for many years to come, and we look forward to hosting our 22nd annual class of Uncommon Leadership with a kickoff this month.

Each of us faces countless opportunities to learn each day, whether on the jobsite, in the boardroom, at the office desk or traveling. I'd encourage you to view your world, your day-to-day routine, as a classroom. While classrooms begin filling up this month for students to learn and grow their knowledge base, we as industrial and craft professionals can learn 24/7, 365 days of the year. Make learning a practice in your everyday life, and consider how your company can promote and invest in the continued education of your people.

For more information, contact David Helveston at (225) 753-2590 or dhelves ton@abcpelican.com, or contact Russell Hamley at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or r.hamley@abchouston.org

