EMCOR Industrial Services (EIS) provides leadership to our companies who collaborate closely with every client and the communities where they reside.

We promote our culture of protecting the individual, the equipment, and the environment.

We structure and position the right people who communicate effectively, operate efficiently, and employ the right systems to manage and achieve all your project goals.

EIS companies are leading providers of process turnaround and revamp services in North America.

We are equipped to be your FIRST CALL for large and complex projects, when markets are experiencing the highest demand for skilled and qualified craft.

We are the leader in North America for manufacturing custom, highly engineered, shell and tube heat exchangers.

For more information visit emcoris.com or 832.861.5975.

Download EMCOR gatefold insert