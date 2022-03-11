2021 saw 14 new petroleum pipelines in the U.S.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently released a count of petroleum liquid pipelines completed last year, totaling up to 14.

pipeline

Of these, six were new lines, five were expansions of existing lines, two reversed the direction of flow in the line, and one was a change in the material being transported by the line.

Most notable among these pipelines are Enbridge Lines 3 and 61, which transport crude oil from Canada to Illinois; Marathon Pipeline, reversing the direction of flow in a pipeline traveling from Illinois to Louisiana; and Dakota Access Pipeline, which increased the capacity of the line by 180,000 barrels per day.

This number marks a decline in recent counts of annual pipeline projects over the past two years.

For more information, visit www.eia.gov or call (202) 586-8800.