Pay for what you need: How to purchase the proper liquid proof outerwear

With a wide array of potential hazards, along with a desire to mitigate employee complaints and ensure proper use, selecting liquid proof outerwear that meets all your potential needs without overpaying can be a time-consuming, costly process. Liquid proof outerwear, often referenced as Rainwear, can be evaluated based on a wide range of criteria including Chemical Resistance, Flame Resistance, Visibility, Durability, and Comfort. While everyone’s needs may vary, all of these elements play a key role in proper selection, making the real challenge not overpaying for what you don’t need by properly understanding what you do need.

Chemical Resistance: With a now endless array of chemical exposure possibilities it is important to not only ensure safe work practices but understand what type of protection is offered and needed in your outerwear. While most manufacturers can offer testing on some chemicals or family of chemicals, it is impossible to accurately predict the chemical resistance of every product to every chemical in every environment. Chemical type, concentration, humidity levels, temperature and outerwear condition can all have a major impact on protection. Most suits in the market are designed to offer protection against chemical splash, meaning to allow the user enough time to take the suit off and discard it before the chemical penetrates the material. In this case, the suit has done its job of protecting the wearer and should now be disposed of.

Neoprene or high-quality PVC are the most common coatings used for chemical splash and can be relatively cost effective. Although they may provide protection for a longer duration against some chemicals, that is not the intent of the products and specific evaluation should be conducted to ensure they are safe to use. For environments where prolonged chemical exposure is expected, a higher level of performance may be required which will typically drive up the cost.

Flame Resistance: Another common desire is protection against flame hazards. The quick way to determine what type of Flame Resistance (FR) should be in your outerwear, is to match it to the type found in your primary clothing. In other words, if there is no need for FR clothing, there is normally very little need for FR outerwear. However, if your clothing is Flash Fire Resistant (NFPA 2112), then your outerwear should be compliant with ASTM F2733 to meet the same level of protection as your clothing. Clothing that conforms to ASTM F1506 is designed for Electric Arc Resistance and should be paired with outerwear that is compliant with ASTM F1891. Most low-cost liquid proof outerwear being marketed as FR is tested to ASTM D6413 and does not offer the wearer any protection. These products simply self-extinguish once the ignition source is removed. These types of FR products are not suitable for use in environments where Flash Fire or Electric Arc Hazards exist.

High Visibility: Becoming a much bigger part of the world today, high visibility products are designed to make the wearer visible day or night. ANSI/ISEA 107, Type R, Class 2 or Class 3 products are required by law to be worn by anyone working on or alongside any roadway in the United States. The protection afforded by ANSI 107 compliant outwear to those working near traffic can be just as valuable at any job site where there is human operated machinery, from forklifts to bulldozers.

Comfort and Features: Comfort can be evaluated using various criteria from material softness to full fitting, easy to work in designs, and is of high importance to the wearer. The hazard in selecting uncomfortable or ill-fitting products is in reduced use of the product. If a product is not comfortable, many workers will fail to wear it even if it is required to protect them from hazards. Balancing comfort and cost can be a tricky situation and is often dictated by the type or severity of the hazard along with the duration of use.

Durability: A common cause for problems, durability is often overlooked when evaluating liquid proof outerwear. There is a direct cost correlation between durability, comfort, and performance. Low-cost products may be durable but stiff and uncomfortable; highly durable and comfortable products tend to be very expensive. When you add in Chemical and Flame Resistance protection the costs go even higher. Work environments, laundering, and individual use will all have a major impact on the life expectancy of the products. Paying extra for a suit that lasts longer may save money, at the same time, paying a high price for a product that will get very little use may be a waste.

The key to purchasing proper liquid proof outerwear is all about evaluating and understanding your needs. The more Chemical Resistance, Flame Resistance, High Visibility, Comfort, and Durability required, the higher the cost. Understanding which of these features are not necessary for you or the specific levels of performance you require can make all the difference between overpaying for a product and making a cost-effective choice.

