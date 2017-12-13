The Annual Engineering and Construction Contracting (ECC) Conference

1 of 4
ECC Conference 2017
Steve Cabano, Past Chair of the ECC Conference and Pathfinder Present, leads a Q & A session with Liam Mallon, President ExxonMobil Development. Mallon spoke spoke on the energy industry’s adaptation in a “Lower for Longer” oil price environment.
ECC Confernce
John Golashesky Sr. Vice President Turner Industries, Linda Singleton, James Gorrie Project Director for Praxair and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy the 2017 ECC Conference opening reception.
ECC Confernce
Robert Bonner, Construction Sales Manager for Stork, A Flour Company, visits with Terrence Mootoo, Stepan Chemicals Sr. Global Capital Project Procurement Manager, at ECC Conference 2017.
ECC Conference
Liam Mallon, President of ExxonMobil Development, comments on the transformative change in the oil and gas industry at the ECC Conference 2017 in Boca Raton, Fl.