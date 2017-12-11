Fall Protection Gear: What you don't know about standards, testing and compliance that could hurt

Without question, maintaining an up-to-date safety program can be nearly a full-time endeavor.

If your company isn’t completely clear on the testing and approval requirements for fall protection gear manufactured and sold as compliant with ANSI Z359 requirements, you could be making the wrong product selection or, worse, putting your workers at risk.

But with ever-changing OSHA requirements, confusion around American National Standards Institute(ANSI) effective dates, and plenty of blah-blah-gobbledygook-speak designed to cast doubt or discredit some testing and compliance programs, it can be downright baffling to keep up.

This special report is designed to change that.