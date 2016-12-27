US Downstream Engineering, Construction & Maintenance Market Outlook 2017

A new whitepaper recently released by Petrochemical Update provides a market outlook on US Downstream Engineering, Construction & Maintenance spending in 2017.

The paper notes that despite weaker oil prices, analysts expect U.S. refinery capital spending to rise over the next three to five years as refiners race to prepare facilities to meet new regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and take advantage of cheap domestic feedstock.

Combined American and Canadian refinery capital spending is expected to hit $6 billion for those projects beginning construction in 2016, with another $14.49 billion planned for construction kick-off in 2017 and $17.32 billion planned for 2018, according to Industrial Info.

Download Petrochemical Update's white paper.