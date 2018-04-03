The sixth edition of The Construction Chart Book – The U.S. Construction Industry and Its Workers continues to present the most complete data available on all facets of the U.S. construction industry: economic, demographic, employment/income, education/training, and safety and health issues, plus much more all in one place.

This new edition not only offers on-demand access to the charts and data, but also includes interactive features that enhance the user’s experience. Users can click on terms to access definitions instantly, and easily enlarge charts and tables within each page. References, citations, and databases are also hyperlinked to enable users to further explore these sources.

New features to look for include:

Navigate the book using the bookmarks

Access specific charts from the Detailed Contents page by clicking on the title

Advance to a page referenced in the text (e.g., 'see page 6') by clicking the underlined page number.

View definitions of italicized terms by hovering over the term with your mouse.

Enlarge charts and tables using the zoom function.

Access charts in PowerPoint and tables in Word by clicking the chart/table title.

Link to external references, citations, and databases via hyperlinks

Download the Sixth Edition of The Construction Chart Book*