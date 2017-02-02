Mechanical Tube Cleaning: The Emerging Trend in Maintaining Heat Exchanger Efficiency

Industry today places a high importance on safeguarding the health and wellbeing of both its employees and the environment. Managers in chemical plants and refineries have been tasked to find better, safer ways to clean their heat exchangers while minimizing the impact of wastewater.

An emerging trend in maintaining the cleanliness of heat exchangers has been the use of mechanical tube cleaners. These mechanical systems utilize a variety of shooting, brushing and drilling methods combined with low-pressure water (under 700 PSI) to safely and quickly remove even the most tenacious deposits, restoring heat transfer efficiency.

As an alternative to current practices, these mechanical tube cleaning systems offer a much smaller footprint than traditional high-pressure water methods, and allow the equipment to be placed much closer to the heat exchanger further reducing congestion during the overhaul.

By utilizing lower water pressure, these mechanical tube cleaning systems are much safer to use and generate far less wastewater than high-pressure water methods. The mechanical cleaning technology has proven to be safe, effective and environmentally sound. This paper will address five case studies where positive results were achieved with this emerging technology.

