How subsurface fatigue leads to bearing failure

Bearings are not meant to last forever; failure mechanisms are inevitable. Trying to understand what affects bearing life has produced many common misconceptions—especially incorrect assumptions about how long a bearing should last.

In this white paper, Andy Page will discuss the various failure modes of bearings, including the role of lubrication and fatigue. Through understanding the factors that contribute to and accelerate this process, plant personnel will gain a more realistic expectation of bearing health and lifecycles and will be well prepared to move from reactive maintenance to condition-based maintenance and thus greater reliability.

Download UE Systems' whitepaper now.