DNV GL: The State of Safety

Close to half (46 percent) of senior oil and gas professionals believe that there has been underinvestment in inspection and maintenance of infrastructure and equipment in recent years, according to a new report published by DNV GL. However, only a quarter (28 percent) said that they expect to increase spending on safety in 2018.

Based on a survey of 813 senior sector players, the report also affirms expectations for digital technologies to bridge the gap between long-term cost efficiency and enhanced safety in projects and operations.

Digital technologies will be crucial to enhancing safety practices and improving hazard management. These will enable more effective and transparent risk communication across all levels of an organization as well as between multiple parties involved in projects and operations. The State of Safety report provides a snapshot of the investments that we are making to support our customers in this field.

Download a complimentary copy of The State of Safety -->