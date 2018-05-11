Canada Petrochemical Construction Report 2018

With 100 projects and thousands of supply chain opportunities being proposed for Canada valued at more than $12 billion, do you know where and when to focus your efforts first?

Key features of the whitepaper include:

Interviews with Interpipeline’s $3.5B Alberta PDH project team – Hear from the SVP of Petrochemicals and the VP of Project Development at IPL on key issues such as project execution, labor availability and planning Hear from Alberta’s Minister of Energy – on their petrochemical diversification program plans and Alberta’s advantages as a location for developing major petrochemical projects Projects overviews and updates – Take a look at the range of projects being planned for Canada, their value, location and current timelines Canada construction industry trends – How labor, technology, AI, Robotics and other trends are changing the petrochemical construction landscape in Canada

