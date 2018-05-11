Canada Petrochemical Construction Report 2018

With 100 projects and thousands of supply chain opportunities being proposed for Canada valued at more than $12 billion, do you know where and when to focus your efforts first?
Key features of the whitepaper include:
- Interviews with Interpipeline’s $3.5B Alberta PDH project team – Hear from the SVP of Petrochemicals and the VP of Project Development at IPL on key issues such as project execution, labor availability and planning
- Hear from Alberta’s Minister of Energy – on their petrochemical diversification program plans and Alberta’s advantages as a location for developing major petrochemical projects
- Projects overviews and updates – Take a look at the range of projects being planned for Canada, their value, location and current timelines
- Canada construction industry trends – How labor, technology, AI, Robotics and other trends are changing the petrochemical construction landscape in Canada