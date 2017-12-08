U.S. Downstream Engineering, Construction & Maintenance Market Outlook 2018

Key features of the whitepaper include:

  • US Gulf Coast Productivity Data – Up to the minute data on gulf coast productivity including – construction equipment rates and wage rates, average open shop wage rates and a state comparison of field productivity factors 
  • Downstream Capital Project Outlook – Comprehensive updates on the 1st wave of downstream projects and detailed analysis on the 2nd wave of projects across the downstream
  • Downstream Construction Innovation – Detailed analysis of the latest innovations in Downstream construction including AWP, Digitization / IOT, Data Analytics, 4D/5D and much more
  • Maintenance & Turnarounds – 2018 activity and spending trends, cutting edge case studies and performance improvement strategies

Download Petrochemical Update's white paper.

Tags

Featured White Papers