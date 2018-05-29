Schedule reducing, project managed alternative welding repair solutions

August 22, 2018 | 1 pm CT | 2 pm ET

Energy is an industry leader providing alternative repair solutions using a project managed approach to deliver world class performance, welding solutions and code repairs. They leverage proven field experience, and technology to optimize safety, schedule and quality on pressure vessel repairs, piping projects, coke drum repairs, and challenging welding projects. Learn about their patented repair and replacement process for heaters and furnaces utilizing the latest equipment available in the industry.

By integrating experienced proven project management combined with the right technology, BHI has consistently delivered complex welding projects safely, on schedule, and below budget. In this event, we will discuss projects completed that are consistent with what others in the industry are facing in their repair needs.

Speaker:

Stephen C. Smith, Vice President and General Manager, BHI Energy | Specialty Services

Steve Smith has over 25 years of experience leading diverse and challenging teams. From his time in the military when he focused on leading and operating in the most complex environments, he has brought the same level of expertise to project management, program management, and project operations. As a Project Manager and Director of Projects, he has led teams throughout the world delivering world class projects in the most challenging environments. He has extensive experience delivering project and code repairs to some of the most difficult projects integrating equipment and personnel to deliver on schedule, reduce overall project cost and guarantee first time quality.

Steve is a Graduate of the United States Military Academy (West Point) and former Army Officer and Aviator (helicopter pilot). He also has an MBA and has worked in specialty mechanical organizations for the last 18 years working his way from a Project Manager, Project Director and now General Manager leading and developing teams to execute project. He has extensive experience working in the refining and petrochemical industry for customers and will share alternative successful approaches to delivering the best project managed approach to executing work.