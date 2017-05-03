Using drones for industrial facility inspection, surveying, and mapping

DATE: Tuesday, May 16, 2017

TIME: 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET

How are industrial and energy companies developing safe, compliant, and efficient drone operations in the real world?

This must-attend event will offer expert advice on how to build drone operations for energy companies; how to build and scale UAV energy projects; and what risks to avoid or manage in the federal, state and local drone regulatory framework. Industry leaders will use specific examples to help you efficiently and safely determine the best strategy and tactical methods for launching, integrating and scaling drones for your surveying, mapping and inspection operations at oil & gas, power, chemical and industrial facilities.

Topics include:

How to address drone public acceptance, trust, and privacy issues

Vendor/technology selection procedures - In-house versus outsource pros and cons

Hardware/software & data solutions

Certifications/standards requirements - How to develop SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures)

Insurance, safety and risk management strategies

Building/scaling enterprise flight operations - Plans/procedures

Drone legal/regulatory from the federal, state and local levels: what you need to know

Business cases and how to build them for management - developing key metrics; ROI

