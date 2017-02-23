US Downstream Growth Opportunities 2017-2020 – Executive Outlook Webinar

The downstream oil & gas industry is shifting, and whether you’re involved in maintenance or turnarounds, engineering or construction - it’s important to stay on top of the latest issues affecting our industry as a whole.

That's why we are bringing together presidents and SVPs from Dow Chemical, Bechtel and CB&I to provide important insight into US Downstream Opportunities for 2017 and beyond.

Points Covered Include:

New Administration - Opportunities for the US Downstream industry under the new trump administration?

Workforce Development – how much of a risk is a lack of workforce for the downstream industry? And what are companies doing to address it?

Improving oil price - 2017 oil price outlook and the impact of a more stable price on the downstream industry in US

Capital Projects – Assessment of the conclusion of 1st wave of projects, how bullish are you on the 2nd wave of investments (gulf coast and north east)? How will a more stable oil price environment impact capital spending in downstream over next few years?

Workforce productivity – How can the industry improve the productivity of the downstream workforcr

Register for this free webinar, to take place Wednesday, March 15 at 10 AM CST / 11 AM EST.