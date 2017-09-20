Survival 101: Digitizing Maintenance Processes
DATE: Wednesday, October 18, 2017
TIME: 1 pm CT / 2 pm ET
Learn how to support daily operations and execute turnarounds.
Level: Novice-Advanced
How do you survive in this new digital world? Learn survival 101 with the digitalization of daily operations and turnaround execution. In the new digital world, humans are still a vital component of getting things done. It is more critical than ever that your desk-less workers are connected to the right information at the right time to ensure maximum value is obtained from your digitalization investment.
From this course, you will learn:
- What is digitalization? What can we do? Where do we start?
- Speak about digitalization without embarrassing yourself!
- What is digital technology for Owner/Operators?
- Why you must digitize
Extra Credit: Mobideo and their customer will present a real-world application of digital technology with a discussion of the benefits and lessons learned.
Prerequisite:
- Understanding of fundamentals of current business processes
- Experience with paper-based checklists and forms
- Able to use a mobile device