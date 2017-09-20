Survival 101: Digitizing Maintenance Processes

DATE: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

TIME: 1 pm CT / 2 pm ET

Learn how to support daily operations and execute turnarounds.

Level: Novice-Advanced

How do you survive in this new digital world? Learn survival 101 with the digitalization of daily operations and turnaround execution. In the new digital world, humans are still a vital component of getting things done. It is more critical than ever that your desk-less workers are connected to the right information at the right time to ensure maximum value is obtained from your digitalization investment.

From this course, you will learn:

What is digitalization? What can we do? Where do we start?

Speak about digitalization without embarrassing yourself!

What is digital technology for Owner/Operators?

Why you must digitize

Extra Credit: Mobideo and their customer will present a real-world application of digital technology with a discussion of the benefits and lessons learned.

Prerequisite:

Understanding of fundamentals of current business processes

Experience with paper-based checklists and forms

Able to use a mobile device

