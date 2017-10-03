Reduce downtime and on-site personnel by combining rope access and mechanical service providers

DATE: Wednesday, October 25, 2017

TIME: 1 pm CT / 12 pm ET

MISTRAS saved a major refinery more than $2 million on a 28-day turnaround by utilizing rope access for mechanical services, plus an 81 percent reduction in at-risk work hours.

In this webinar, viewers will hear MISTRAS Group’s subject matter experts discuss the benefits of utilizing small teams of multi-disciplined rope access technicians to strip insulation, conduct inspections, perform corrosion mitigation and surface preparation services, and re-insulate assets in at-height and confined spaces.

This webinar is ideal for industrial plant operators, bridge owners, and maintenance management personnel in any industry with at-height access needs who are looking to:

Reduce on-site personnel

Lessen equipment footprint

Limit simultaneous operation (SIMOPS) conflicts

Decrease at-risk hours

Reduce downtime

Speakers

Carolyn Swan, Global Manager, Rope Access Center of Excellence, MISTRAS

Carolyn Swan is the Global Manager of MISTRAS’ Rope Access Center of Excellence, a leading provider of rope access and rescue equipment, training, and services in North America. She has over a decade of experience managing rope access operations and training in the petrochemical and other industries.

Carolyn has been a leader in the implementation of rope access for organizations worldwide. She is a certified technician through the Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians (SPRAT).

Marlin Lester, Manager, Mechanical Services Center of Excellence, MISTRAS

Marlin Lester is the Manager of MISTRAS’ Mechanical Services Center of Excellence. He has nearly 30 years of experience in all aspects of Construction Maintenance & Integrity (M&I) operations in the upstream and downstream refining markets in the Gulf of Mexico Region.

Marlin joined MISTRAS after operating as the Executive Vice President of The NACHER Corporation, now a MISTRAS member-company that serves as a multi-discipline turnkey service provider for the oil & gas industry. While with NACHER, Marlin successfully introduced the company into the supermajor deepwater market of the GoM region.