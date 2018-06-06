Real-time gas detection: Why consider it for upcoming turnarounds, projects, or site maintenance

August 15, 2018 | 1 pm CT | 2 pm ET

Wireless gas detection technologies have advanced rapidly in the last decade. There are more options than ever to keep workers and plant operations connected and aware of key risks and safety incidents. This webinar will detail different methodologies for deploying wireless personal and area monitoring gas detection systems during construction, turnarounds, emergencies, and even day-to-day projects, where complex and dynamic work environments present challenges to wireless systems. Pros and cons of each approach will be explored and best practices discussed related to choosing and deploying equipment.

Webinar attendees will learn:

Different system approaches for wireless personal and area monitoring gas detection

How to select approaches that are most relevant to the work being done and consider factors beyond the technologies themselves, such as support, ease of use, etc.

Speaker:

Josh Futrell, Director, Product Management, Industrial Scientific | Digital Division

Josh Futrell serves as Director, Product Management, for Industrial Scientific’s Digital business unit. He leads a team dedicated to setting and executing the vision for a world-class safety and productivity software platform, currently comprised of iNet, SafetyNet, and SmartWork. He joined Industrial Scientific in 2011 and has worked in new product development ever since, including the Radius BZ1 Area Monitor. His expertise includes collecting and analyzing voice of customer, working collaboratively with development teams to formulate innovative approaches to solve problems, and rolling out new products. Josh earned his BA in Theatre Arts from the University of Pittsburgh and his MBA in Marketing, Strategy, Organizational Behavior, and Information Systems from Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business.