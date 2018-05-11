Preparing for your maintenance turnaround

May 22, 2018 | 1 PM CT | 2 PM ET

Maintenance turnarounds (TAR) are a necessary component of any industrial facility. That said, if not planned and executed properly, they can be complicated, costly, and time-consuming.

In this webinar, we’ll take a detailed dive into how to plan for your TAR, and what you can do to optimize the process as a whole. Join Insulation Operations Manager, David Patrick from Apache Industrial Services, and Sr. Product Manager, Jack Bittner from Johns Manville, for their live webinar, “Optimizing Your Maintenance Turnaround,” on May 22, 2018, at 2:00 PM EDT. David and Jack will take a look at the logistics, strategies, and materials you can use to plan a successful maintenance turnaround.

This webinar will address the following topics:

Maintenance pitfalls to avoid

Strategies to optimize efficiency

Planning tips to meet your deadlines

When to reconsider your insulation material selection

Maximize cost-efficiency

All live webinar attendees will receive a Certificate of Completion that may be submitted for Professional Development Hour (PDH) Credits*.