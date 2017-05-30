New CUI Research: New test methods, real-world application

Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) is a challenge the entire industrial industry faces. That’s why it’s critical to explore, expand, and evolve new and existing research methods to ensure the information permeating the industry utilizes the latest technology to be accurate and comprehensive.

Join Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) and Johns Manville on Wednesday, June 7th at 2:00 PM ET as they present CUI Research: The Critical Components & Findings, a live webinar detailing the latest corrosion research and findings, as well as plans for future research and testing protocols.

This webinar is co-presented by Leonardo Caseres, PhD, Senior Research Engineer at SwRI, and Ames Kulprathipanja, PhD, Innovation Leader at Johns Manville.

Topics Covered:

The cost and impact of CUI

Critical components to successful, objective research

The lack of end-user field testing and the impact it has on the industry

Example and test results from cutting-edge, real-world CUI testing

Opportunities to get involved in future testing and research

