Low Pressure Mechanical Tube Cleaning: The Safe, Fast and Efficient Alternative to Hyrdroblasting

DATE: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 TIME: 1:00 pm CT / 2:00 pm ET

Interested in a safer, more efficient approach to cleaning your shell and tube heat exchangers?

This interactive webinar will demonstrate why low pressure mechanical tube cleaning is the safest, fastest, and most effective environmentally responsible method to clean plant shell and tube heat exchangers, SRUs and boilers and air cooled heat exchangers.

Register for this webinar to learn how 600 psi water used in low pressure mechanical tube cleaning offers a high level of safety, reducing the risk of personnel injury and unit damage, while requiring a smaller safety zone. In contrast to the 10,000-40,000 psi used in hydroblasting, lower psi offers in-place unit cleaning with a smaller crew size, and as much as a 95% reduction in water use.

The webinar will also discuss Nitrolance liquid nitrogen waterless cleaning process for SRUs, reactors and boilers, as well as the advantages of the Fintech cleaning system for fins and tube od’s, and the Tube Bridge system for cleaning tube id’s.

Tim Meyer, General Manager of Conco Service Corporation’s Industrial Division, will share what tube cleaning technologies are being adopted by more and more refineries, petrochem and chemical plants throughout North America.

Sponsored by Conco Services Corp. Brought to you by BIC Magazine