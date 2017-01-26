How to Design a Wireless Safety Instrumented System (SIS) for Plant-Wide Gas Detection

DATE: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

TIME: 1:00 PM CDT, 2:00 PM EDT, Duration: 45 minutes

Fixed gas detection instruments are used in almost all installations in the Oil & Gas and Chemical industries. Gas detection systems come with a significant price tag that go beyond the instruments themselves, requiring a significant amount of engineering, cabling, installation labor and documentation.

Wireless gas detection can significantly reduce these costs, but is wireless technology suitable to be used in safety-related environments? Which criteria have to be met by devices and networks to make them reliable enough to fulfill safety-related tasks?

This webinar will address these topics and give an overview of a case study that showcases a successfully operating wireless gas detection system.

Speaker:

Florian Dahm, Global Marketing Manager, Oil & Gas industry, Dräger, Inc.

Sponsored by Draeger, Inc.

Hosted by BIC Magazine