Game Changing Technology for Tank Linings

In the market place, both solvent-borne and solvent free epoxy tank linings are currently widely used. In this seminar, we will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each technology and show how a single game changing technology has emerged with the positive attributes of both solvent-borne and solvent-free technologies.
Presented by:
- Vijay Datta, MS - Manager of Technical Leadership and Business Development
- Dr. Mike O’Donoghue - Director of Engineering and Technical Services
Register now for this free webinar, Wednesday, March 22nd at 1 pm.
×