Game Changing Technology for Tank Linings

In the market place, both solvent-borne and solvent free epoxy tank linings are currently widely used. In this seminar, we will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of each technology and show how a single game changing technology has emerged with the positive attributes of both solvent-borne and solvent-free technologies.

Presented by:

Vijay Datta, MS - Manager of Technical Leadership and Business Development

Dr. Mike O’Donoghue - Director of Engineering and Technical Services

Register now for this free webinar, Wednesday, March 22nd at 1 pm.