Advanced Pigging/Decoking to Maximize Efficiency of Fired Heaters

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 | 1:00pm CST

Are you using the most effective methods to remove hard coke and scale that form in your fired heaters and pipes?

This webinar will discuss the step-by-step process of pigging/decoking a fired heater to increase run length and tube life, while lowering fuel consumption and improving heater reliability.

Learn about advanced bidirectional systems, where the cleaning tool PIGG navigates the furnace tubes in both directions. Operators can concentrate their cleaning efforts on heavily contaminated areas, and avoid pipe abrasion that one-directional procedures cause by repeated unnecessary cleaning of less contaminated pipes.

This educational session is presented by DDT (Decoking Descaling Technology), the company with patented innovations, including 4-Pass Pumping Units, removable and interchangeable appendages that allow the size to increase in increments, matching the cleaning requirements of the fired heater lines.

Register now for this must-attend event and learn how to achieve:

Complete deposit removal

Increased fired heater capacity

Greater fired heater run-length

Lower fuel usage

Higher heat fluxes

Shorter fired heater down-time

Longer tube life

Reduced environmental emissions

Speaker:

Roman Korpus, Decoking Descaling Technology Inc. Vice President and Texas Gulf Coast Operations Manager

Korpus began his career with DDT in 1994 in the manufacturing division located in Lacombe, Alberta. He travelled with DDT worldwide as project manager, eventually locating to Houston, Texas to become the Texas Gulf Coast Manager. His work experience spans 23 years, and more than 1,600 heaters pigged.

Sponsored by Decoking Descaling Technology Inc. | Brought to you by BIC Magazine