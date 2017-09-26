The Digital Turnaround: What? How? and Why?

DATE: Wednesday, October 18, 2017

TIME: 10 am CT / 11 am ET

Learn what digitalization is and how it can be applied to turnarounds today.

In this webinar, we will explain what digitalization is and how it can be applied to provide benefits in the challenging and dynamic environment of a turnaround.

A customer case study will be presented to illustrate a real solution that can be delivered today with immediate benefits related to:

Improved adherence to schedule

Improved manageability of evolving scope

Improved resource utilization

Reduced manning levels

Improved quality and safety

Elimination of paper in the field

Automated and accurate reporting

Reduction of lost time between crafts

Improved data collection for post Turnaround review

Improved planning capability

Standard mobile devices get the right information in the hands of your field teams. Management dashboards provide the real-time visibility required to make the best decisions to keep the Turnaround on time and on budget. Analytics capabilities allow you to measure and analyze performance; plan future activities based on hard data and capture and leverage best practices within your organization.

Speaker

Paul Muir, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Mobideo

Following a short career as a Marine Engineer Paul graduated from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh with an honors degree in the then new field of Computer-Aided Engineering. After a period as a practicing design engineer at Unisys, Paul entered the IT industry ultimately acquiring and growing the UK’s largest Computer Aided Design (CAD) system value-added reseller.

In 1997 Paul founded McLaren Software with a focus on Asset Intensive Industries including Oil & Gas, Utilities and Construction. The business gained a market leadership position and international footprint with 60% of revenues in North America and significant businesses in Europe and Australia.

Paul has helped many Fortune 2000 companies improve Capital Project and MRO performance and compliance by leveraging enterprise software and cloud solutions focused on Project Controls, Contract Management, Mobility, and Business Process Management.

Today, at Mobideo, Paul continues to work with customers to leverage the emerging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, and Analytics technology to drive service operations transformation in the Oil & Gas, Chemical, Aviation and Power Industries.

