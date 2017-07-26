CEDA International Corp. automates mobile field operations with FieldFX

DATE: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

TIME: 1 pm CT / 2 pm ET

Learn how to streamline the field-ticketing process from operations to field personnel, to invoicing. Register for this webinar and learn from the experts.

Field automation is a challenge. Job sites without connection to the internet often require service companies to use antiquated and manual paper processes to manage their field operations. Consequently, these processes can result in issues, such as revenue leakage, delayed delivery of field tickets for invoicing, inaccurate invoices and increased days sales outstanding (DSO).

CEDA International Corp. overcame these challenges by implementing FieldFX. LiquidFrameworks’ FieldFX solution is a cloud-based “quote to cash” mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs and field tickets along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections, and other operational data reports. The FieldFX solution operates both online and offline from the internet, which is critical for service companies in oilfield, industrial and environmental service industry segments. Hear why CEDA chose FieldFX, how they implemented the solution and the results they’re experiencing.

Travis Parigi COO, FounderLiquidFrameworks

Travis Parigi is the Founder and Chief Operating Officer at LiquidFrameworks. Travis focuses on growing the company’s software platform- FieldFX and evangelizing its benefits to customers. He plays an active role in the technology, architecture and overall product vision.

