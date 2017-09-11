How to test and select breathing equipment to maximize your worker protection

DATE: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

TIME: 1 pm CT / 2 pm ET

Are you confident your selection criteria for breathing equipment will protect all your workers from risk?

Attend this webinar and learn best practices for evaluating the performance and ergonomics of breathing solutions designed for harsh environments. Witness how enhanced product testing can account for individual anthropometrical variables, such as facial hair, as well as the pros and cons of different test methods. If you are involved in protecting workers, don’t miss this webinar to understand important design factors like the fit, wear resistance, anti-slip, comfort padding, high-temperature performance, and more that can prevent injury and, or, death.

Speakers

Aaron Chapman Product Manager, CABE products, Draeger

Aaron Chapman started with Dräger in July 2001 as a Mechanical Engineer and moved into his current role as Product Manager for Industrial CABE products in May 2008. Prior to Dräger, he worked at BEL Valves as a Project Engineer.

Rosie Maddison Product Manager, Draeger

Rosie Maddison graduated from Newcastle University with a Master’s in International Marketing prior to joining Dräger’s UK marketing department in 2011. Rosie is now a Product Manager and works closely with the Industrial CABE products team.

