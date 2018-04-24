The Alternative to Hydroblasting: Low-Pressure Mechanical Tube Cleaning

July 18, 2018 | 1 pm CT | 2 pm ET

Interested a safer, more efficient approach to cleaning your heat exchanger tubes? Attend this webinar and learn about Conco’s TruFit™, HydroDrill™ and Excaliber™ tube cleaning systems.

Using safe, low-pressure water in conjunction with a variety of pigs, brushes and drill bits specifically sized to your tube I.D.s, these systems work together to thoroughly remove deposits from your heat exchanger tubes. No more worries about hydroblasting at 20,000 to 40,000 PSI. Conco’s TruFit systems operate at under 700 PSI. In addition to safety offered by utilizing low-pressure water, these systems require smaller crews and a much smaller environmental footprint than hydroblasting.

This allows for the equipment to be placed closer to the heat exchanger and reduce the size of the work area and safety zone. Also, by contacting the full length of the tubes, Conco’s systems provide thorough removal of deposits including the ends and around any bends, areas often left untouched by hydroblasting.

Speakers:

Tim Meyer, General Manager, Conco Services Corporation

Tim Meyer is the General Manager of Conco’s national Industrial Division. Tim oversees client relations, the Industrial sales team and all Industrial Division employees. Since joining Conco in 2010, Tim has sold over seven million dollars in products and services, and his projects have been completed safely and without an OSHA recordable event.

Tim earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Northeast Louisiana University and has completed over 2000 hours of continuing education classes in Safety and Operations for the Petrochemical Industry.

Sponsored by Evoqua Water Technologies | Brought to you by BIC Magazine