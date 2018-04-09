How to maximize asset uptime by implementing a Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) Program

Traditional inspection methods require emptying, cleaning, degassing, and blinding vessels, along with sending personnel into the asset for complete inspections. But by using Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) methods (or external inspections in lieu of internal inspections), plants can avoid all these steps, gathering non-destructive examination (NDE) data that’s as or more detailed than internal inspections for pressure vessels, storage tanks, and heat exchangers.

Join our live web event to learn how to implement a non-intrusive inspection (NII) program. Asset Integrity experts will discuss how to:

Make your inspections safer

Maximize your asset’s uptime

Eliminate the need for internal equipment entry

Better target and define your inspection plans

Use engineering assessments to select appropriate NDE inspection methods

Report and document NII program results

This webinar is ideal for engineering managers, chief inspectors, and reliability managers at facilities in the oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemical industries.

Speaker:

Russ Davis, MISTRAS Group Asset Integrity Management Services (AIMS) & Mechanical Integrity (MI) Center of Excellence Manager

Russ Davis has over 28 years in asset integrity program development and implementation. His experience includes pressure vessel, aboveground storage tank (AST), and piping inspection, testing, and evaluation. Russ has an extensive background in process safety management (PSM) including hazard assessment and consequence evaluation. He has developed and directed asset Integrity (AI) programs for a global chemical company with facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. Russ has served as owner/operator AI consultant as well as external consultant for the implementation of asset integrity programs. He has a solid working knowledge of NDE, damage mechanisms, and the various materials of construction for equipment in the refining, chemical and energy industries.

Russ is an API 510 (Pressure Vessel), API 570 (Piping), and API 653 (AST) certified inspector, as well as an API 580 Risk Based Inspection Professional and an API 571 Corrosion and Materials Professional. Mr. Davis is also a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) and a CCPS Process Safety Professional.

Sponsored by MISTRAS Group | Brought to you by BIC Magazine