How to prevent losses and failures in high-voltage refinery assets by utilizing non-invasive diagnostic techniques and early warning systems

Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 | 1pm CST / 2pm EST

A rising number of transformers are overworked and operating under extreme duress, high stress, or deteriorating conditions, leaving these high-voltage assets at risk of failure. With the increased safety hazards and financial impact from losing just a single transformer, refiners struggle to keep these units operating reliably in their facilities.

Join our live web event and hear MISTRAS’ prominent transformer reliability experts explain how to:

Utilize non-destructive testing (NDT) remote monitoring technologies

Detect faults earlier than traditional methods

Prevent the loss of revenue and negative profit impact

Extend asset lifecycles and lower operating risks

This live web event is a valuable resource for reliability, asset management, and electrical maintenance engineers responsible for the operational safety and maintenance of transformers in their facilities.

Transformer Clinic™ by MISTRAS represents an industry benchmark for determining the fitness and health status of your power transformers. By merging decades of substation reliability and transformer monitoring experience, along with a comprehensive suite of online/offline, onsite and laboratory diagnostic testing and screening services, Transformer Clinic's expertly designed solutions keep your transformers powering on. Visit www.transformer.clinic to learn more.

Speaker:

Arturo Núñez, Manager of Transformer Clinic™, MISTRAS Group’s Substation Reliability Center of Excellence

Arturo Núñez is the Manager of Transformer Clinic™, a brand of MISTRAS Group’s Substation Reliability Center of Excellence (www.transformer.clinic). His team develops instrumentation and applications to diagnose and monitor power equipment using non-invasive techniques. He is a certified Level III in Acoustic Emission and is an active member of IEEE and CIGRE.

He was the principal investigator on the research project with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) for “Development of a new acoustic emission technique for the detection and location of gassing sources in power transformers and LTCs, Phases I, II and III”.

Before assuming this position, Mr. Núñez worked as a Research Engineer at the Electrical Research Institute of Mexico.

He earned his degree in Power Engineering from the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico. In 1999, was awarded first place on a national thesis contest for his work on the application of the acoustic emission technique in power transformers.

