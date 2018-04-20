TNT Crane & Rigging Lifting Rail Bridge Weighing Over 1 Million Pounds

×

This past January team members from the TNT Crawler Crane Division, TNT’s San Antonio Branch and several other TNT Branches completed a series of lifts using two crawler cranes (Demag CC 2800 and Manitowoc 18000) to remove and replace five railroad bridge trusses over a river.

The job took place in Von Ormy, Texas located just south of San Antonio. The railroad allowed a short 24-hour window to complete the bridge removal and replacement.

One of the new bridge trusses weighed over 1 million pounds which makes it the LARGEST LIFT IN TNT HISTORY!

