This Dual-Light™ Flashlight is cETLus, ATEX, and IECEx listed Intrinsically Safe for use in both above and below ground hazardous locations where explosive gases and dusts may be present. The XPP-5422GMX uses a CREE® LED rated at 210 lumens that works in conjunction with a high-efficiency deep parabolic reflector to create a usable flashlight beam rated at 187 meters.