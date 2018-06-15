Do you understand the limitations of chlorine dioxide in hydraulic fracturing operations?

Hydraulic fracturing operation relying solely on chlorine dioxide leave much of their operation unprotected and at risk of biofouling, corrosion and souring. This is because chlorine dioxide is a fast acting biocide, meaning it will not persist to keep killing microbes beyond the first few minutes topside. Dow Microbial Control’s new video explores the limitation of chlorine dioxide, and explains why a tailored microbial control program is key for any successful operation.

Learn more about Dow Microbial Control in this video.