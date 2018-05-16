Covestro unveils mobile STEM exhibit on clean energy

Covestro LLC and the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Education Center in Baytown, Texas, unveiled a state-of-the-art traveling exhibit designed to educate the public about sustainable energy. Called “Cleaner energy – Brighter world,” the new exhibit was developed by the Wetlands Center through a generous sponsorship with Covestro totaling $190,000.

The mobile education center lives inside a 48-foot-long trailer, outfitted with interactive displays that highlight the science behind diverse sources of renewable energy, such as windpower, geothermal and hydro-electricity. When not traveling to schools, festivals and events throughout the Texas region, the mobile unit will serve as an additional exhibit at the Wetlands Center facility.