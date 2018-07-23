BIC interviews Jennifer Walsh of Covestro Baytown

× Head of communication for Covestro Baytown and TCC Outreach committee member, Jennifer Walsh tells us about the Covestro Sustainability Trailer at the 2018 Science Teachers and Industry Workshop. The trailer is a mobile unit used to bring sustainable and renewable energy concepts to teachers and students, as well as how the chemical industry is contributing to renewable energies.

Each year, the Texas Chemical Council (TCC) and the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT) are proud to host an annual Science Teachers and Industry (STI) Workshop. The STI Workshop provides Texas science teachers in grades 5-12 with educational information about the chemical manufacturing industry and its impact on the environment and the surrounding communities. This valuable insight helps the teachers positively influence their instruction to hundreds of students each year. With outstanding leadership from the TCC Outreach Committee and our partnership with the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE), the 2017 STI Workshop had a great turnout of science teachers, with very positive feedback from all participants.