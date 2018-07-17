BIC interviews John Koegel of Arkema

× Plant manager of Arkema Clear Lake and 2018 STI Workshop Chairman, John Koegel, speaks with BIC Magazine's Laurie Tangedahl about the 28th year of the Science Teachers and Industry Workshop. This workshop offers science teachers education on opportunities and challenges of the chemical industry.

Each year, the Texas Chemical Council (TCC) and the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT) are proud to host an annual Science Teachers and Industry (STI) Workshop. The STI Workshop provides Texas science teachers in grades 5-12 with educational information about the chemical manufacturing industry and its impact on the environment and the surrounding communities. This valuable insight helps the teachers positively influence their instruction to hundreds of students each year. With outstanding leadership from the TCC Outreach Committee and our partnership with the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE), the 2017 STI Workshop had a great turnout of science teachers, with very positive feedback from all participants.