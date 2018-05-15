BIC attends TCEQ Environmental Conference and Trade Fair

Thomas Brinsko, President of BIC Magazine, speaks with David Spath of HydroChemPSC about the company's recent merger and array of services nation wide at the 2018 TCEQ Environmental Conference and Trade Fair.
Thomas Brinsko speaks with Bryan Kutz of Eco Services at the 2018 TCEQ Environmental Conference and Trade Fair.
Thomas Brinkso, President of BIC Alliance and BIC Magazine speaks with David LaCoste of EcoServ regarding the company's different divisions.
ION Science - long-time Alliance members - speaks with Thomas Brinkso of BIC Magazine about their PID manufacturing and other services.
At the TCEQ Environmental Conference and Trade Fair, Thomas Brinsko interviews Tim Martin and Merritt Ward about GEM Mobile Treatment Services, Evergreen Industrial Services and North American Services Group.
Vince Scheerer and Jim Hubbard of US Ecology talk to BIC Magazine about their thermal recycling services and Gulf Coast Texas operations.
Business Development Manager of USES, Jimmy Smith, speaks with President of BIC Magazine and BIC Alliance, Thomas Brinsko, about the variety of services USES offers, including painting and blasting.
Rustin Keneda of Merichem talks with Thomas Brinsko of BIC Magazine about the three divisions of Merichem; the Merichem Caustic Solutions (MSC) division, Process Technology division and the FDC laboratory group.