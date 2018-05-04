BIC Alliance's 11th Annual Crawfish Boil

BIC Alliance recently hosted its 11th Annual Industry Appreciation Crawfish Boil & Jambalaya Dinner in La Porte, Texas, with beautiful oceanfront views at Sylvan Beach Pavilion. Over 700 guests attended the event.

Guests were served 2,500 pounds of crawfish and 500 servings of jambalaya. Event co-sponsors included ATEC Steel, Century Elevators, Dräger, Eco-Staff, Leak Sealers, BrandSafway, PV Rentals, RedGuard, Tank Connection, Technofink, TNT Crane & Rigging, Total Safety and United Rentals.

Watch the video coverage of this great event!