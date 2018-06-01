Video coverage: 2018 Downstream Conference & Exhibition

× Expand 2018 Downstream Conference

Known for bringing downstream capital project, engineering, maintenance, reliability and turnaround professionals together to do business, the Downstream Conference & Exhibition is positioned as the leading conference in the growing North America, downstream industry.

The 2018 Downstream Conference & Exhibition will highlight and address the most pressing industry challenges, new technologies and industry developments that will shape the downstream industry for decades. With over 2,000 attendees, 150 plus exhibitors and over 200 speakers, downstream is the world’s largest downstream conference.

Dave Witte, senior vice president and division head, Energy & Chemicals at IHS Markit, knows the impact the conference has on the industry. Witte will be a keynote speaker and headline the discussion: The Outlook for the U.S. & Global Downstream Industry.

Learn more about Witte, his role at IHS Markit and how he manages a team of over 500 experts delivering information and insights to the energy, chemical and related industries in our video below.

× Downstream 4.0 Keynote Speaker Dave Witte, SVP Oil Markets, Midstream, Downstream, Chemicals, IHS Markit, sat down with BIC Magazine to discuss the current state of the downstream market and what to expect in the near future.

The Downstream Conference & Exhibition is positioned at the forefront of the booming downstream industry in North America. This industry-leading event is regarded as the most significant meeting place for downstream capital project, engineering, maintenance, reliability and turnaround professionals, where they meet to do business.

The downstream convention has fast become a next-generation energy event, hosting major integrated and independent downstream energy companies, global EPC contractors, technology providers, and service companies all of whom play an active role in the global downstream industry.

The Downstream 2018 conference will see more global business leader dialogue sessions and strategic panel sessions, alongside 100+ technical sessions and three dedicated conference tracks that will highlight and address the most pressing industry challenges, new technologies and industry developments that will shape the downstream industry landscape for decades to come.

