DuPont™ eLearning Suite featuring Coastal Content

×

Schedule a free demonstration to learn more about our engaging courseware, consistent delivery and management of learning across the globe with the DuPont™ eLearning Suite: http://www.training.dupont.com/elearn...

The award-winning DuPont™ eLearning Suite is a comprehensive online training platform that uses advanced learning technologies to help you manage your employee training from start to finish. With a library of more than 1,400 courses, we can provide in-depth safety, maintenance and human resources training to help your employees work safer, smarter and more competitively. Suite components include:

Learning Management System

Assign, administer and document the results of your online employee training from virtually any location around the world.

Interactive Courseware

Help improve attitudes, behaviors and skills with compelling content and engaging instructional design. Courseware available in more than 20 languages.

Authoring Tool

Create interactive, dynamic online courses.

Assessment Builder

Create customized assessments from a group of courses or from your own content, then deploy a tailored training program to accelerate employee learning.

For nearly 30 years, more than 190,000 professionals in 129 countries have turned to DuPont Sustainable Solutions for innovative learning and development solutions to help boost productivity, improve profitability and save lives. As a Fortune 100 company, we bring stability, resources and innovation to our customers, all backed by our 200 years of operational excellence.