Woven Metal Products celebrates 50th anniversary this month

Woven Metal Products (WMP) is celebrating its 50th anniversary in October. During the year, WMP has been commemorating its 50th anniversary by honoring its clients and their support through a variety of events. The reputation of WMP as one of the best fabrication facilities is built upon 50 years of providing the highest-quality products and service on both a domestic and international scale. Long-standing customers have helped build WMP's reputation with their continued business. To thank its customers and celebrate five decades of milestones, WMP is celebrating its anniversary in October to commemorate the last 50 years, while also looking forward to the company's future.

For more information, visit www.wovenmetal.com or call (800) 624-6537.

