Wanzek Construction Inc. earns AQC credential

Wanzek Construction Inc. of West Fargo, North Dakota, has been awarded Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) status by ABC.

The AQC program recognizes and honors construction firms that document their commitment to excellence in five key areas of corporate responsibility: quality, safety, employee benefits, training and community relations. Companies selected receive:

Wide recognition within the industry and business community and with the public.

Authorization to use AQC language in bid documents.

Permission to use the AQC logo on letterhead, business cards and jobsite signs.

Access to AQC marketing materials such as hard hat stickers, membership plaques, etc.

For more information, visit www.Wanzek.com or call (701) 893-3682.

View in Digital Edition