TWC awards funds for mariner training at San Jacinto College

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) recently awarded $382,548 to San Jacinto College to train new mariners and promote current mariners for 211 jobs in the industry.

× Expand Steve Estep of Harley Marine Services, John Moon Jr. of San Jacinto College, Andres Alcantar of TWC, Dr. Brenda Hellyer and Dan Mims of San Jacinto College,Janis Anderson of Kirby Corp. and John Stauffer of San Jacinto College celebrate TWC's new award to the college.

Company partners are able to use funds from the TWC Skills Development Fund to send their mariners to the San Jacinto College Maritime Technology and Training Center on the Maritime Campus for U.S. Coast Guard (USCG)-approved training courses.

San Jacinto College Maritime offers more than 80 USCG-approved courses and has awarded more than 5,500 USCGapproved course completion certificates since it began in 2010. The college is also home to the state's first associate degree program in maritime transportation to train those new to the maritime industry.

For more information, visit www. sanjac.edu/maritime or call (281) 991-2659.